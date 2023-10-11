SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A cold front is cooling things off, prompting the issuing of winter weather advisories and freeze warnings.

Some of the coldest air of the autumn season shows up throughout Utah tonight. Tuesday’s Freeze Watch was upgraded to a Freeze Warning Wednesday and is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday evening until 9 a.m. Friday.

Areas impacted are Rush Valley, parts of southern Utah County, the western Uinta Basin, Millard and Juab Counties, the Sanpete and Sevier Valleys, Castle Country, parts of southwest Utah, and Capitol Reef National Park, especially Bricknell and Loa. Overnight temperatures are forecasted to drop as low as 26° in some places, killing crops and other unprotected vegetation and damaging exposed pipes. To prevent bursting pipes they can be wrapped, drained, or allowed to slowly drip – keep sprinkler systems in mind.

Valley rain and mountain snow showers continue overnight, and as a result, winter driving conditions should be expected above 7,000 feet in elevation. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the Wasatch Mountains and Western Uinta Mountains until Thursday at noon. Snow accumulations of 2-8 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts reaching 18 inches in the Upper Cottonwoods, and 14 inches in the High Uintas. Lake effect showers overnight could contribute to larger storm totals at the highest peaks of the Cottonwoods.

