SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have a quieter close to our work week with high pressure taking over and building today.

The bottom line? A gradual warm-up is underway for the state with high pressure taking control

This will result in calm days as our temperatures gradually warm with each day being slightly warmer than the last into the weekend. We’ll likely see temperatures remain slightly below seasonal averages with highs returning to near or even slightly above average by tomorrow into the weekend.

For today, our high temperatures will remain slightly cooler, but we’ll be a bit warmer compared to the last couple of days. In northern Utah, outside of the high terrain, we’ll see 60s and 70s. In southern Utah, today will bring abundantly sunny skies with daytime highs that will be very comfortable, in the 70s and 80s! At night with the clear skies, we’ll see temperatures on the chilly side of things the next few nights with lows in the 30s and 40s for most.

By the weekend, we will be looking at mostly sunny skies across the state with daytime highs that come in near or even slightly above average. Should be an absolutely stunning weekend weather-wise so make plans to spend time outside because this storm currently moving through is a reminder that the colder air isn’t too far away!

