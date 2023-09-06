SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! It’s a calm start to the day across the Beehive State with mostly clear skies.

Bottom Line!? High pressure is taking over allowing for warm and dry weather to settle back in over the state.

Conditions throughout the day today will remain fairly consistent as high pressure begins to build overhead, allowing temperatures to warm up from Tuesday. Daytime highs will reach the mid-80s for the Wasatch Front while St. George is expected to climb into the low 90s. It should feel fantastic outdoors throughout the day.

As we move into the second half of the workweek, high pressure will be the main controlling feature in our weather pattern. This will result in mostly dry skies with daytime highs that climb a little bit each day. Thursday will keep highs close to our seasonal averages while Friday into this upcoming weekend will see highs that range slightly above average. By Friday we’ll see highs that mainly reach the 70s and 80s up north with 80s and 90s expected down south.

Over the weekend, little change to the weather pattern is expected with ample sunshine and near seasonal highs.

By next week, the ridge overhead should start to weaken some, and temperatures are expected to cool slightly. We may even see enough moisture for a few isolated showers by midweek, as well. Stay tuned.

