SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another quiet weather day for the state as high pressure remains in control of the forecast.

For the second half of the workweek, high pressure will be the main controlling feature. This will result in temperatures continuing to gradually warm thanks to a southwesterly flow.

While skies will remain mostly quiet, we’ll see increased clouds through the end of the week and temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average. Air quality is expected to remain near the moderate level for most of our northern Utah valleys for the next couple of days.

As we move into the New Year’s weekend, high pressure will begin to move out of the way.



Saturday will likely be a quiet and mild day with a mix of sun and clouds, but from New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, a storm system will have the potential to at least clip the state.

The early forecast doesn’t show any significant moisture, but we could see spotty showers across the state as temperatures begin to slowly ease down. The best chance for any showers will remain over the higher terrain early into the new year.

If we’re looking for bigger changes, that could arrive a few days after New Year’s Day, but it’s just something to keep an eye on for now. We’ll continue to keep you posted on the New Year’s Forecast and beyond so be sure to stay tuned!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!