SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Saturday, Utah! Happy Annular Eclipse Day. With high pressure in place this weekend, we expect favorable conditions for the annular solar eclipse, often referred to as the “Ring of Fire” eclipse.

A weak storm passing through Idaho will bring high cirrus clouds through the state early on Saturday but should clear out of southern Utah in time for peak visibility late morning. During the solar eclipse, the moon will mostly obscure the sun, offering an exciting celestial view. Northern Utah will enjoy temperatures in the upper 60s, while southern Utah will experience highs in the upper 70s. With only high clouds moving through, the weather should be good for statewide viewing of the eclipse. Make sure to grab proper sunglasses when viewing the eclipse!

Following a few high clouds, dry conditions and mostly sunny can be expected statewide. High pressure strengthening over the state this afternoon will lead to warmer temperatures and ample sunshine. Daytime highs will climb to seasonal norms for the Wasatch Front, and near average for southern Utah. High pressure will continue to build into the weekend, allowing for temperatures to continue to climb — our dry pattern lingers into the start of our next work week.

By the middle of next week, a weak system passing through the northern half of the state midweek should help drop temperatures but lacks significant moisture. Daytime highs will peak in the mid-70s for the Wasatch Front on Monday, sliding to the mid-60s on Wednesday. In St. George, highs in mid-80s on Monday will gradually decline to near 80 degrees by Thursday.

Bottom line? Dry skies and a warming trend through the weekend take us back to above seasonal averages by Sunday.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!