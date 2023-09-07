SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Are you ready for another gorgeous September day? It’s KTVX day at the Utah State Fair and there’s absolutely nothing fair about the forecast today– it looks great!

The bottom line? It’s a start to September we will want to remember! High pressure will keep our warming trend in place with highs gradually warming through the end of the workweek.

High pressure is running the weather show throughout the state so you can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the Beehive State with dry conditions expected statewide. Daytime highs will continue to slightly tick up through the end of the work week. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s for the Wasatch Front, with Salt Lake topping out close to 90. St. George will once again climb into the low 90s and may not hit the seasonal norm of 95 degrees.

Tomorrow, we will hold onto mostly sunny skies throughout the state, with daytime highs slightly warmer than today. High pressure remains in control, so Thursday will keep highs close to our seasonal averages while Friday into this upcoming weekend will see highs that range slightly above average. By Friday we’ll see highs that mainly reach the 70s and 80s (mid to upper 80s for the Wasatch Front) up north with 80s and 90s expected down south.

Over the weekend, little change to the weather pattern is expected with ample sunshine and near seasonal highs. It looks like we could see some moisture sneak into southern Utah this weekend, which means we might see an isolated storm likely over the high terrain.

By next week, the high-pressure ridge overhead should start to weaken, and temperatures are expected to ease back down to near seasonal averages. We may even see enough moisture for a few isolated showers by midweek, as well.

We will keep you updated and monitor for next week’s moisture potential. Hope to see you at the fair today!

