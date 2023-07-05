SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! The shortened workweek will see much quieter weather than what we saw over the long holiday weekend.

Bottom Line?! Limited moisture remains Wednesday over northern Utah, dry and hot weather taking over into the weekend.

The trend is for warmer and drier weather to take over statewide through the rest of the week, with the exception of limited moisture remaining over portions of northern Utah today.

It will remain a fairly nice day overall with temperatures near seasonal highs, breezy winds remain especially over southern Utah. Isolated storms remain possible over the northern third of the state with the best chance of storms later this evening.

High pressure to the south of the state will start to lift northward through the end of the week, and beyond. This will keep fairly persistent conditions in place throughout that time with a gradual warm-up for the region.

Daytime highs will begin to climb into the mid-90s along the Wasatch Front through the weekend with near triple-digit heat for early next week. In Southern Utah, high heat and breezy winds will likely increase fire danger and fuels will continue to dry out. Right now, the forecast suggests that early next week will likely merit high fire danger-related alerts as winds will increase and temperatures will climb 5-10 degrees above normal, especially over southern portions of the state.

Stay tuned.