SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another phenomenal day of weather ahead of us with mostly sunny skies and temperatures that are about 10 to 15 degrees above our average high.

The bottom line? Beautiful weather heading into the weekend

Dry weather looks to stick around through the end of the week, with no changes anticipated. As the high pressure slowly works from west to east, we will see southerly winds return to the area. These southerly winds will allow temperatures to warm a bit more to close out the workweek with highs by Friday ranging from roughly 10-15 degrees above seasonal norms as the sunshine holds strong. By the weekend, high pressure will start to move out of the way.

This will result in more clouds moving in as temperatures ease down by a small fraction. As a whole though, the weekend is looking really good so get out there and enjoy this warm and quiet stretch while we have it.

The weather pattern looks to change as we head into next week. Forecast models are becoming increasingly optimistic that our next system will move our way by Monday. If this system is able to move directly through Utah, we’ll see a good chance of showers statewide with temperatures that could drop to below seasonal averages while if it dips to the south like some models suggest, our moisture may be a bit more limited while temps only ease down to near/slightly above average.

Stay tuned as we work out the specifics!

