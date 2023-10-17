SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Another beautiful Autumn day is on deck for today as high pressure remains over the Beehive State.

Bottom Line? October warmth hangs on for a stretch of days with dry conditions prevailing

We will be a few degrees cooler compared to yesterday with a dry cold front sneaking through Northern Utah. A few more clouds are expected with the passage of this dry front which weakens as it hits central Utah. As a result, expect daytime highs to reach the mid-70s for the Wasatch Front, and range from the 70s to 80s for southern Utah, with St. George hitting the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

You can anticipate partly cloudy skies in the north and winds increasing and becoming breezy into the afternoon areas as the front moves through the state.

The ridge of high pressure does not totally lose control as the front passes, it is still the dominant weather feature in the West and Utah, so dry conditions will prevail through midweek, as the ridge remains mainly in place. No significant changes are anticipated for the rest of the week. The high pressure ridge will amplify through the end of the week meaning mid-October weather warmth holds on for a really nice stretch of days.

This means that temperatures are staying five to 10 degrees above the usual for this time of year, accompanied by ample sunshine. Enjoy the fantastic weather!

Right now, the earliest shot at another round of wet weather would be the latter half of the weekend into the start of next week. We’re tracking a storm system that would allow for cooling and the chance of precipitation, but it’s still several days away so stay tuned!

