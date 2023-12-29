SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! A ridge of high pressure is still in control of the region, firmly establishing its influence on our weather.



This translates to stable conditions statewide, contribution to valley inversions, lingering haze, dry skies, and unseasonably warm temperatures. Daytime highs are expected to top out in the mid-40s along the Wasatch Front, running about 10 degrees above seasonal norms.

Even the Wasatch Back could see mid to upper 40s, which is closer to 15 degrees above average. St. George will be the warm spot, with temperatures in the upper 50s, making it feel more like late November.



For the rest of the state, we’ll mainly see 30s and 40s for daytime highs. Expect a mix of sun and clouds across the state outside of any haze in our northern valleys.

The relentless grip of this week’s inversion doesn’t let up quite yet. The inversion’s warm layer of air acts as a cap, trapping pollutants and particulate matter near the relatively cool surface.



The Department of Environmental Quality is calling for moderate air pollution Friday for most of northern Utah with the potential for worsening conditions. By Saturday, the Salt Lake Valley is projected to fall into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.



The haze will continue as we move into New Year’s weekend, but there is hope for relief by New Year’s Eve.



A slightly more active pattern is on the horizon with a Pacific system projected to traverse through California and Nevada. However, models indicate the system may split and diverge to the north and the south, with much of the remaining moisture dropping over the west coast.



The chance of seeing any appreciable moisture across the Beehive State is low, but at this point we could see a few spotty showers through southern Utah on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day while northern Utah may be able to squeeze out some moisture on Monday.

Although the chance of precipitation is limited, slightly unsettled conditions could stir the air up and allow some mixing in the valleys, which should help at least ease the persistent valley inversions. Also, while we’ll likely see temperatures remain above average, we’ll see temperatures gradually ease down into 2024.

If we’re looking for bigger changes, there is reason to be cautiously optimistic in the 6–14 day window as we could enter a wetter and cooler pattern across the Mountain West. Just something to keep our eye on for now, but we’ll be hoping we can see the winter switch get flipped on again! Stay tuned.

Until then, expect inversions and the accompanying haze to persist in northern regions, particularly in valleys. Keep yourself updated with our full 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!