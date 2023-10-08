SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Calm weather will carry over into Sunday as high pressure remains over the Beehive State.

Abundant sunshine and above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue as well. The Wasatch Front is expecting mid 70s this afternoon while St. George will see highs in the upper 80s. Winds will remain light on Sunday with perfect fall weather for anything you want to do outdoors.

Early next week, little changes are expected to the weather pattern early in the work week with above normal temperatures and sunshine hanging on for Monday. Bigger changes to the weather pattern will arrive by midweek for northern Utah with increasing moisture and a notable drop in temperatures. An initial, mainly dry front will sweep through late Monday into Tuesday and bring some cooler temperatures to the Wasatch Front. A stronger cold front is then expected to sweep through late Tuesday night into Wednesday and bring scattered showers and a 20-25 degree drop in temperatures in northern Utah from Monday’s highs. The best chance of showers for the northern half of the state will be on Wednesday as the system moves through. Mountain areas will see light snowfall with snow levels dropping down to around 7,000 feet.

Southern Utah won’t see much moisture out of this next low pressure system, but temperatures will drop a good 10 degrees below seasonal norms by the latter half of the week. Daytime highs will fall to the low 70s on Thursday with a slow warm up into the weekend. Mostly cloud free skies throughout the week in St. George with partly cloudy skies heading into the weekend.

Wet weather will move out on Thursday afternoon and gradual warming will take place statewide. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than normal across the state heading into the weekend but should be very comfortable for this time of year.

Bottom line?! High pressure will bring continued warming and sunshine to Utah on Sunday, tracking changes for midweek.

