SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! Today will follow a similar script to what we had yesterday. That means for most spots, we’ll be closer to record highs than our average highs.

Across the state, we’ll mainly see a mix of 50s and 60s while St. George will be the warm spot by sneaking into the low 70s. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see mid-60s with an outside chance Salt Lake sneaks into the upper 60s.

Skies will be partly cloudy for most with some seeing a few more high clouds than others. Into tonight it’s calm skies with overnight lows almost “copy and pasted” from last night.

For our Wednesday, at least through the first half of the day, don’t expect many changes from what we get today. It will be mild and breezy with calm skies. However, by tomorrow night, our weather pattern begins to shift as we enter a more progressive pattern.

By Wednesday night and into Thursday, an area of low-pressure dives in from the northwest bringing a chance for scattered showers across the state as slightly cooler air filters in. Given temperatures won’t drop too much, the snow level will likely stay relatively high for this time of year.

Above 8,000ft. though, we could see some accumulations over a few inches. Friday will be a calmer day with temperatures ranging about 5-7 degrees above average, but by the weekend another system is set to move in as an upper-level low pressure moves in from the Pacific.

The timing and track of this low-pressure is still up in the air, however, it looks like by this weekend we’ll be looking at a better chance of wet weather overall across the state with daytime highs that will drop to near or even below seasonal averages by the end of the weekend.

At this point, it looks like we’ll see increasing moisture across the state on Saturday with Sunday likely being the most active day with valley rain and mountain snow with lowering snow levels as the colder air filters in.

As we get closer, the timeline and precipitation amounts will become clearer, and we will keep you posted. Into early next week skies look to calm as we settle into a more seasonal stretch of weather.

With Utah's 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer.