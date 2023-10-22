SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! Hopefully you’re having a great weekend! We began the weekend with well-above-average warmth and that’s how we’ll end it, however, there will be some changes.

High pressure is currently moving out of the way and a system is approaching from the west. That system will usher in bigger changes by Monday, but for today we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state with more clouds in northern Utah. Daytime highs will range about 5-15 degrees above average with northern Utah seeing highs in the 60s and 70s and while southern Utah gets another day in the 70s and 80s. Along the Wasatch Front, mid to upper 70s can be expected. One of the effects of the system we’ll feel today will be an increased southerly wind and it will be gusty at times across the state. Also, a few spotty showers can’t be completely ruled out in the high terrain.

With the system coming in on Monday, the core of it will miss us to the south, however, it will be close enough for us to see at least a slight chance of showers across the state with showers favoring the high terrain. Daytime highs will also ease down by roughly 10° compared to what we get today, resulting in highs dropping into the 50s and 60s up north with 60s and 70s down south. For most, highs will be within a handful of degrees of seasonal norms.

Tuesday looks dry and pretty seasonal, then for the middle and second half of the week the forecast gets tricky as another storm could take aim at the Beehive State. At this point, forecast models are split on whether or not this storm will actually move in, however, recent trends are moving in the direction of us seeing a storm either midweek or towards the end of the workweek. If we get the storm midweek, then we’ll see an even bigger drop in temperatures early in the week and there will be a good chance for showers statewide. If the storm doesn’t dip in until the weekend, then we’ll stay close to seasonal and mostly dry through Thursday before the big drop in temperatures and moisture arrives Friday into Saturday. As we get closer, we’ll be able to hone in on the forecast so stay tuned!

The bottom line? The well-above-average warmth hangs around one more day before we move into a more unsettled and cooler pattern into next week.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!