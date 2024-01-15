SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! As moisture starts to clear the area we will be left with a cold and dry afternoon.

The precipitation should officially come to an end by lunchtime. Just in time for the Martin Luther King Jr. March taking place on Monday afternoon. Temperatures for that march will be in the mid-30s. Most, if not all of the Winter Weather Alerts should expire by Monday evening.

The bottom line? Precipitation clears Utah on Monday.

Tuesday looks dry for the Beehive state with temperatures climbing into the mid-30s for the Wasatch Front and the mid to low 50s for St. George. However, don’t get used to the dry and calm conditions quite yet because another system looks to arrive Wednesday morning.

This system looks to be a bit different than our last systems have been. This will bring a quick shot of wintry weather for Northern Utah and parts of Central Utah. Most of the precipitation looks to end by Wednesday night. There may be a few very isolated snow showers early Thursday, but most of the precipitation should be out of the region Wednesday night.

Both Thursday and Friday, things look to calm down across the entire state. We will see a brief ridge of high pressure build up across the state which will lead to slightly warmer weather and drier weather. For the Wasatch Front, highs look to climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. For St. George, temperatures look to climb into the low 60s.

Something to keep an eye on in the extended forecast. Computer models are suggesting another storm system moving in from the southwest on Saturday into Sunday. This could bring another round of rain and snow to the parts of the region. this is something we will keep our eye on.

We will continue to monitor each system and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!