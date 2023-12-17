SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! It’s a calm start to the day with poor air quality continuing for portions of northern Utah.

The bad air is thanks to stagnant weather pattern from an overhead high-pressure ridge. Overall, air quality indexes remain in the ‘Moderate’ from much of the Wasatch Front, ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ in Salt Lake and likely Davis Counties. Little change is expected from Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with light winds. Temperatures should reach the low-40s along the Wasatch Front while St. George will see temperatures near 60 degrees.

Hazy skies will continue into the work week with no significant changes to the weather pattern. Moisture streaming in from the southwest should arrive at portions of Utah by midweek, generating a slight chance of isolated showers for southern Utah. The passing system could help mix out some of our bad air, but I expect that inversions will remain largely in place.

As we head towards the weekend, additional moisture is expected to move through primarily on Saturday and Sunday. Guidance this far out is still a bit uncertain, but we are looking at potential rain and snow showers on Christmas Eve with a change over to snow on or around Christmas Day for the valleys.

Bottom line?! Bad air remains trapped in northern valleys with ‘Orange/Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ along portions of the Wasatch Front.

