SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It’s a wash, rinse, and repeat forecast as we head into the weekend as a high-pressure system will dominate the weather pattern.

Bottom Line?! Sizzling hot temperatures are here for the weekend so enjoy outside activities before it gets too hot!

This means that most areas across the state can expect dry conditions with daytime temperatures staying mainly where they were Thursday for the majority of locations. In Salt Lake, both Friday and Saturday will see highs just above 100 degrees, while St. George will experience temperatures around 110 degrees.

Hot and dry weather will likely stick around through the first half of the weekend for the state. However, by Sunday, another surge of monsoonal moisture will likely start moving into southern Utah with isolated thunderstorm potential, and as we progress into the early part of next week, it is expected to spread across the entire state.

An increase in moisture levels towards midweek may lead to significant rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday, covering the whole state. Along with the rise in moisture, temperatures will also start to decrease. Monday will bring temperatures close to our seasonal averages, while Tuesday and Wednesday could even see slightly below-average temperatures.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed for some refreshing relief!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!