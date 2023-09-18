SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Above-normal temperatures from over the weekend will continue today as a southwest flow remains in place across the state, but changes are heading our way.

Bottom Line?! A strong fall-like storm will arrive on Thursday bringing well-below seasonal temperatures and thundershowers to the northern half of the state.

We will see, however, an uptick in moisture-generating partly cloudy skies across northern Utah this afternoon, with a few high-elevation storms possible.

Limited moisture will continue to impact the higher terrain through Wednesday due to a weakening ridge over the region. The ridge will break down completely on Thursday as a cold front moves through the state, bringing much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers for the northern half.

This next storm will drop temperatures 10-15 degrees below seasonal averages for the latter half of the week. Daytime highs will slide into the low 70s by Thursday and upper 60s into the weekend along the Wasatch Front.

In St. George, daytime highs will fall to the low 80s by Thursday with upper 70s possible over the weekend as well. The best chance for moisture statewide will be Thursday and Friday as the trough moves through the state. Early moisture estimates show that a good 0.25-0.50 inches of rain could fall along northern and central Utah.

With all of the chilly air moving in with the trough, snow levels could be down to roughly 9,000′ as the storm moves through. Winds will also be whipping on Thursday ahead of the cold front, elevating the risk of wildfire danger as well.

Stay tuned!

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!