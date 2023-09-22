SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! Cool and crisp temperatures this morning following overnight showers and high elevation snowfall in northern Utah.

The bulk of the moisture associated with the low pressure system impacting the state is moving north this morning. However, well-below seasonal temperatures and isolated showers will remain in the forecast for northern Utah this afternoon with drier conditions moving back in for the weekend. Daytime highs along the Wasatch Front will reach the mid-60s this afternoon, 15 degrees below normal. In St. George, mid-80s are expected with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

As for additional moisture, wraparound moisture from the exiting storm will allow for some isolated showers this afternoon with drier weather moving in this evening. Coverage will be confined to areas mainly north of I-80 with the higher mountain peaks still seeing a few snow showers. As the low exits tonight, skies will clear, allowing for some of the coldest overnight lows in northern Utah so far this season. Our higher mountain valleys will likely see their first freeze of the season with a Freeze Watch in place for tonight through Saturday morning. The Wasatch Back, Bear Lake and Bear River Valleys could see temperatures drop as low as 26 degrees. Take steps today to prepare outdoor vegetation and plumbing that will be impacted by the freezing temperatures.

The weekend starts off chilly for much of northern Utah but will warm up into early next week. High pressure building in near the Four Corners will allow for more seasonal highs to return by Sunday with slightly above average temperatures early in the workweek. Dry weather is forecast for the start of next week, some changes could be brewing for the rest of the week into next weekend.

Bottom line?! Cold air remains in place into early Saturday morning, freezing temperatures expected in northern mountain valleys.

Stay tuned.