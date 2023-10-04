SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Another crisp, cool Autumn Day is ahead of us as our last storm system has left the area.

The bottom line? Temperatures will slowly start to climb as high pressure starts to reestablish itself.

It will still be cold enough today that there are a few Freeze Warnings in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Also, for the morning hours, there is still a slight chance for a few isolated showers. Being on the backside of the low today, we’ll get wrap-around moisture.

Across the Beehive state, we will be looking at a drying day. This is where we will start our warming trend, as temperatures for the Wasatch Front will be in the lower 60s once again. For Southern Utah, temperatures will be a bit higher with temps in the upper 70s.

The northwest flow also means we will see daytime highs well below average for this time of year. Valley temperatures are typically around the low 70s along the Wasatch Front. In Southern Utah, where we’ll see a bit more sunshine compared to yesterday, highs will climb to the 70s for most not in the high country.

High pressure will start to establish itself over the next day. This will result in us drying out and warming up. Clear skies will allow for plenty of sunshine, and our warming trend will be gradual. We’ll likely see temperatures remain below seasonal averages through Thursday with highs returning to near or even slightly above average by Friday into the weekend. At night with the clear skies, we’ll see temperatures on the chilly side of things the next few nights with lows in the 30s and 40s for most.

By the weekend we’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies across the state with daytime highs that come in near or even slightly above average. This weekend looks to be ideal weather with temperatures in the mid-70s for the Wasatch Front and in the mid-80s for St. George, so make plans to spend time outside because this storm currently moving through is a reminder that the colder air isn’t too far away!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!