SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! Our two storm systems look to move through the area by this evening.

Most of the moisture is in southern Utah as one of the low-pressure systems is inching into the Four-Corners region. Valley rain is expected with the higher elevations seeing snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the La Sal and Abajo Mountains through 5 a.m. Sunday. The forecast calls for 4-8″ of snowfall for areas above 7,500 feet.

While moisture is moving through the southern half of the state early today, our second system will sweep into northern Utah from the northwest. The trough will bring limited moisture to the region early Saturday morning with a burst of mountain snow and valley rain. Once the cold front crashes through the area, temperatures are expected to fall right behind the front. This will allow our snow levels to quickly drop to the valley floors, and we can expect to see some snow showers, however, no accumulations are expected.

The Northern Mountains will see anywhere from 1-4″ of snow with the highest totals possible in the Upper Cottonwoods. The mountain valleys could pick up a trace to 2″ while most Bench areas will only see a trace to an inch. If snowfall does accumulate at all in the lower valleys, less than a half inch is expected. The Southern Mountains will likely see the most snowfall this weekend with 3-6″ expected.

After the cold front moves through the Beehive State, we will be left with dry and cold air. Dry weather will likely continue throughout next week as high pressure is expected to return. Temperatures will gradually increase through mid-week with the return of valley inversions and haze.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!