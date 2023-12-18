SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Whether you love snow or you hate it, most Utahns can agree, we are all dreaming of a white Christmas. So far, the winter season has gotten off to quiet and a tame start, raising the question: Will we see snow for Christmas this year?

ABC4 Meteorologist Thomas Geboy said there is a chance it will snow just in time for Christmas.

The long-range forecast – which is always subject to change – shows the possibility of an active storm coming from the Pacific Northwest on the weekend before Christmas.

The National Weather Service said the chance for rain in Salt Lake City could begin on Friday night. The wet weather potential continues with a chance of rain and snow on Saturday before turning to a chance of straight snow on Christmas Eve.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Historically, Utah hasn’t had to only dream of a white Christmas. In 2022, the National Weather Service for Salt Lake City released historical data on snowfall on Christmas Day back to 1952. Of the 70 Christmas days, only 24 had no snow on the ground and no new snowfall. Salt Lake City most commonly has at least an inch to three inches of snow on the ground by the time Christmas rolls around.

Recent years, however, have not been so lucky. National Weather Service data shows there was no snow on the ground and no new snow in both 2020 and 2021. While there was plenty of snow on the ground in 2022, the winter storms took a break for Christmas with no new snowfall.

Data provided by the National Weather Service shows Utah’s snowiest Christmas came in 1916, when Salt Lake City got an outstanding nine inches of snowfall on Dec. 25.

It’s not likely any snowfall will come close to breaking that record, the forecasted storm should at least give us the magical snow-filled Christmas that most Utahns hope for.