SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The state of Utah has experienced a lower-than-normal level of wildfire activity this season so far. However, the situation is changing as the number of reported wildfires is on the rise.

Currently, there are six active wildfires reported in Utah, with the largest one known as the Sunny Cove Fire near Flaming Gorge. Although the overall wildfire risk for most areas in the state remains low to moderate, lower elevations are a significant concern due to the dry conditions of fine grasses and fuels.

According to the Great Basin Coordination Center, approximately 300 wildfires have occurred in Utah this year, with 200 of them being human-caused. This number is higher than any other surrounding state included in the Great Basin region. The combination of hotter, drier conditions and recent lightning activity has increased the potential for wildfires. While most fires are still relatively small, the heightened risk necessitates proactive measures.

Utah is currently at Preparedness Level Two, indicating the state’s ability to handle wildfires independently without significant assistance from external resources. However, as conditions worsen, the need for support may arise. Fire prevention specialists and wardens have reported a rise in initial attack responses due to the escalating fire danger.

Lower elevations in Utah are facing high to extreme fire conditions, primarily due to the rapid drying out of fine fuels. Consequently, fire restrictions are being implemented to mitigate the risk. Recently, the Bear River area, including Weber, Box Elder, Cache, and Rich Counties, has initiated Stage One fire restrictions as a preemptive measure to combat potential wildfires.

Stage One fire restrictions prohibit open flames and impose additional regulations on fireworks. The aim is to minimize the chances of fire incidents during this period of hot and dry weather. Campfires are still allowed in approved fire pits or rings, but it is crucial to ensure proper extinguishment.

If you are unsure about the fire restrictions in your area, it is recommended to visit Utah Firewise. This website provides information on fire safety guidelines and regulations to help individuals stay informed and take necessary precautions.