SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah has been in the middle of a series of winter storms over the past week. While there is a small break in the storms on Thursday, ABC4’s 4Warn Weather team forecasted the possibility of some “lake effect snow” along the Wasatch Front.

Whether you’re new to Utah, or you’re just hearing the term for the first time, you may be wondering what exactly that means for your weather.

According to the National Weather Service, the lake effect starts building as cold air from the north starts moving over a relatively warm body of unfrozen water – in this case, the Great Salt Lake.

Heat and moisture from the lake rise into the cold air and begin to form clouds. Those clouds grow bigger as the air continues to move over the water and snow begins to fall. The clouds eventually grow into heavy bands of snow downwind from the lake. Once that cloud makes landfall, heavy snow dumps down.

The National Weather Service said the band of snow can drop two to three inches of snow per hour or more.

While the lake effect is commonly affiliated with the Great Lakes region in the U.S. Midwest, the Wasatch Front can regularly feel the effects of lake effect snow thanks to the Great Salt Lake.

Who feels the brunt of lake effect snow can vary in a region, depending on the winds. The National Weather Service said even a minor change in wind direction can influence what regions are hit the hardest and how much snow different cities will see.

For example, on Thursday morning, lake effect snow in northern Utah was possible through the morning hours when temperatures were still at their coolest. Due to the direction of the northern winds, lake effect snowfall would have likely avoided the Ogden area but Davis County as well as the Tooele and Salt Lake Valleys would seen some accumulation.