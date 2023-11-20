SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah’s weekend storm has moved on through, leaving behind a fresh blanket of snow on Utah’s mountains. Some flurries even made it down to the valley floor as shown by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City in a video at the Salt Lake International Airport.

As the snow totals roll in, we can see exactly how much snow the mountains got in one of Utah’s first winter storms of the season.

Using data from Ski Utah, Snowbird came out as the winner when it comes to snow totals with the last storm. The Little Cottonwood resort recorded 22 inches over the last two days. It will still be over a week before skiers can enjoy the snow, however, as Snowbird won’t open its slopes until Nov. 30.

Alta was the only other resort that reported enough snow to declare a “powder day,” with 19 inches of snow in the last 48 hours. The snow brought the base for the Alta Ski Area up to 32 inches, the most of any resort across Utah before Thanksgiving.

Several other ski areas reported a healthy amount of snow from the weekend’s storm, according to Ski Utah. Brian Head Ski Resort reported 10 inches and Solitude Mountain Resort reported 11 inches over the weekend. Park City and Snowbasin both received five inches of new snow while Deer Valley and Woodward said they received two inches.

The start of the 2023-24 winter season has been quiet, especially compared to last year. The latest storm brought Utah’s snow water equivalent to an even inch. This time last year the snow water equivalent was reported to be 3.2 inches. Still, this year isn’t too far from the median. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Utah typically has an average of 1.4 inches of snow water equivalent by Nov. 20.