SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — More than half the state is under a Code Blue as a series of winter storms threaten to drop over a foot of heavy snow across the Beehive State this week.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services on Monday morning, Jan. 8, 19 of the 20 monitored counties in Utah are under a Code Blue Status. Only Washington County is not forecasted to meet the Code Blue criteria.

What is a ‘Code Blue?’

Code Blue alerts are issued by a county when temperatures are expected to drop to 15 degrees and below, including windchill, for at least two hours during a 24-hour period. While a Code Blue is in effect, shelters across Utah are given more flexibility to help protect people who are experiencing homelessness from the severe cold.

Homeless shelters can expand their capacity limit up to 35% to provide temporary shelter for those who need it. In addition to homeless shelters, privately owned facilities can provide temporary shelters for those experiencing homelessness for the duration of a Code Blue.

Public emergency resources can be found online at endutahhomelessness.org

What is Utah expecting?

A series of winter storms will be moving into the state starting Tuesday morning and will continue throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service. These storms could bring snow squall conditions, more than a foot of snow, dangerous driving conditions, and sub-freezing temperatures.

In Salt Lake City, for example, the National Weather Service forecasts overnight lows in the low 20s with a wind chill of nearly 10 degrees. Provo’s low temperatures are forecasted to also be in the low 20s, though with wind chill the temperature is expected to be around 10 degrees. Meanwhile, the Ogden area is expected to see wind chills of 13 or 14 degrees.

In the southern Utah parks of Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park, the National Weather Service said temperatures can drop as much as 20 degrees below zero.

During these bone-chilling temperatures across the state, anyone outside runs the risk of hypothermia or frostbite.

What should you do in extreme cold?

The National Weather Service said the best course of action is to stay indoors where you will be warm and dry. If you do go outside, wear appropriate clothing, dress in layers, and take frequent breaks from the cold to warm up. Additionally, keep an emergency supply kit with blankets and warm clothing in your car or with you.

In the case of hypothermia or frostbite, get to a warm area and remove any wet clothing and seek medical attention immediately. The National Weather Service said you should warm up by using dry layers of blankets or clothing. If you contract frostbite, you should avoid using fireplaces or artificial heat sources to warm up the affected area. Instead, place the affected area in warm – not hot – water and avoid rubbing or applying pressure.