SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sick of the summer heat? The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has got some bad news for you.

On Thursday, the agency released its 90-day forecast, predicting the broad weather conditions we can expect to see around the country between September and November. It’s looking like it’s going to be a warm fall following a hot few months of summer.

The United States seasonal temperature outlook for September through November, according to NOAA (Courtesy NOAA)

The NOAA forecasted a majority of the western United States will see above-average temperatures during the fall months. Utah falls into a band of orange, indicating the Beehive State is leaning towards hotter temps, with a 40-50% probability of above-average heat.

According to the National Weather Service, the average temperature between September and November in Salt Lake City is roughly 55 degrees. In 2022, the average high across all three months was 56.8.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That temperature may seem a bit brisk but this takes into account the late summer heat in September and the early winter chills of November. National Weather Service records indicate September typically hits an average high in the 80s while average highs in November tend to only peak in the mid-40s.

In addition to their temperature outlook, the NOAA also released its seasonal precipitation outlook. It’s a roll of the dice in Utah with equal chances of average rain, below-average rain, and above-average rain.

The United States seasonal precipitation outlook for September through November, according to NOAA (Courtesy NOAA)

The National Weather Service said there’s a 99% chance El Niño will stick around through fall and a 95% chance it will last through early next year.

We will likely start to feel El Niño’s impacts more as we get closer to winter when the strength of the phenomenon is expected to peak.

El Niño usually means a wet winter for the southern third to half of the United States, including California. (Exactly where that dividing line falls varies from year to year.) Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest and parts of the Ohio Valley tend to be dry and warm.