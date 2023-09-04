SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4) — After one of the longest winters in recent memory, it feels like Utah just got rid of its snow from the 2022-23 season. Well, Snowbird Ski Resort is already celebrating the first snow of the season at Hidden Peak and fall has only just started.

On Monday morning, the ski resort shared a screenshot from their Summit Webcam — which is perched at 11,000 feet — showing a light blanket of white snow on the ground and a nearby truck. A look at the camera just a half hour later reveals even more snow has fallen, signaling the inevitable return of winter.

Snow falling at Hidden Peak at Snowbird Ski Resort (Image courtesy of Snowbird)

A snow bird employee shovels snow away from a lift (Courtesy Snowbird Ski Resort)

Snow blankets Bald Mountain Pass in the Uintah Mountains (Courtesy of UDOT via NWS Salt Lake City)

Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon’s webcams also recorded snow falling at roughly 10,000 feet on Labor Day morning in a video that can be seen in the video player above. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City shared images from UDOT cameras posted at Bald Mountain in the Uintah Mountains. Snow can be seen covering a road sign and blanketing the ground.

Don’t go breaking out the skis and snowboards yet, however. Meteorological summer just ended and the astrological summer doesn’t end until the fall equinox on Sept. 23. There still isn’t enough snow now for ski resorts across Utah to start pushing up opening dates but still, this is definitely an early showing for trace amounts of snow.

In 2022, a weather data center in Alta, deep in the heart of Little Cottonwood Canyon didn’t record new snow until the end of October. For Utahns eager to skip work and spend a day on the slopes, the mountain snow this early is a welcoming sight.

For summer lovers dreading the return of winter conditions, don’t panic just yet – you still have some time to enjoy warm weather but that window is closing. This September snow may be short-lived and it’s not likely to reach the valley. Utah’s 4Warn 7-Day forecast also shows a warming trend for the Beehive State once the current storm passes through.

So enjoy it while you can!