SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A system bringing a one-two punch of winter weather to northern Utah could produce snow squalls Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly striking during peak commuting hours and creating dangerous driving conditions.

But what exactly are snow squalls?

According to the National Weather Service, a snow squall is a fast-moving blast of frigid air that creates sudden whiteout conditions with the potential to freeze moisture on roadways in a matter of minutes.

“Unfortunately, there is a long history of deadly traffic accidents associated with snow squalls,” the weather service said. “Although snow accumulations are typically an inch or less, the added combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for motorists.”

ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy advised that drivers safely pull over when a snow squall warning is issued.

“Wait it out,” she advised.

The National Weather Service said that motorists should avoid slamming the brakes amid a squall, as their vehicle might slide out of control on potentially slick roads.

The Tuesday evening commute most at risk looks to be from Cache Valley into part of Weber and Davis counties, mainly between Layton and Ogden. Later in the evening, the chance of a squall could also impact Salt Lake City, Tooele, Provo, and as far south as Nephi.

There’ll be another squall chance Wednesday evening.