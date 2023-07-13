SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If you weren’t aware that the never-ending Utah winter was over by now, you’ll definitely know it by the end of the weekend.

Temperatures across Utah have been on a steady rise and now the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several heatwave alerts for northeast-eastern Utah, the Wasatch Front, and parts of southern Utah.

Early Thursday morning, the NWS issued an Excessive Heat Watch that could affect a large portion of northern Utah, including the Wasatch Front. Affected areas include Wendover, Tooele, Grantsville, Brigham City, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City, West Jordan, Sandy, Lehi, Provo, and Payson.

NWS warns temperatures could become “dangerously hot” with highs possibly reaching 104 degrees. Overnight temperatures may slow to fall below 80 and into the mid-70s.

In southern Utah, particularly lower Washington County such as St. George, Hurricane, and Ivins, an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect beginning at noon on Saturday. NWS warns of more dangerously hot conditions that could reach as high as 115 degrees and lows in the upper 70s.

The difference between a watch and a warning? It all depends on when the heat will hit.

According to the weather service, an Excessive Heat Watch is issued when the heat index value is expected to reach 105 degrees within the next 24 to 48 hours. That Watch becomes a Warning when heat is expected to arrive in the next 12 to 24 hours.

The extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illness, the NWS said, especially for those who are working outside or doing any outdoor activities.

Utahns should drink plenty of fluids such as water and stay indoors with pets and young children. If working outside, take extra precautions and try to keep outdoor work to the morning and evening when temperatures are at their coolest.