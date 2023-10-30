SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The eve of Halloween felt more like Christmas Eve as Utahns across the state woke up to below-freezing temperatures. For those with a sweet tooth, the question is, will these temperatures ruin Halloween trick-or-treating plans?

The good news is, the answer is not really. If you head out early you should be fine in your costume but if you plan on trick-or-treating late, you’ll want to bring that extra jacket or a coat, just in case.

After a snap cold front that dropped temperatures well below average, the Beehive State will begin warming up throughout the week. As long as you get out the door early enough on Halloween, it should be a comfortable evening.

ABC4’s Meteorologist Thomas Geboy said Tuesday’s evening temperatures along the Wasatch Front will start in the 50s around 5 p.m. and then will gradually taper off into the low 40s.

“You might want those bulkier costumes if you’re heading out late, but if you’re heading out around 5 or 6 p.m., that should be just comfortable for those trick-or-treaters out there,” said Geboy.

Meanwhile, in St. George, temperatures will be warmer but Geboy said that should be expected. By the early evening, ghouls and goblins heading out the door for some holiday candy can expect temperatures in the mid-60s which will drop to the mid-50s by 9 p.m.

Just remember to stay safe when heading out for sweet Halloween goods. A few tips for trick-or-treaters are to stay as a group with an adult present and to always be aware of your surroundings. Watch for tripping hazards and stay in well-lit areas.

Happy Halloween!