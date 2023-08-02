SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Monsoon moisture is building in Utah, bringing the threat of heavy or even torrential rains across the state. While not everyone will see wet weather, the majority of Utah has a good chance of rain.

There is a slight chance of excessive rainfall that stretches across the I-15 corridor in Utah, from St. George to Logan and into the west desert. The chance for heavy rains and thunderstorms raises the chances for flash flooding in several areas across Utah.

Areas such as Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, San Rafael Swell, the Grand Staircase and Glen Canyon are expected to see flash flooding. Meanwhile, flash flooding in Arches National Park and the Canyonlands is probable.

Because of the potential for flash flooding, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for most of southwestern, south-central and central Utah that runs through this evening. This flash flooding is especially possible in slot canyons, dry washes and streams.

“It’s one of those days in southern Utah that you want to avoid any backcountry hikes especially at all of our southern Utah recreation areas and across the Mighty Five,” said ABC4 Meteorologist Thomas Geboy.

Aside from flash flooding, the monsoon storms have a marginal risk of bringing strong winds, small hail and lightning. The chance is greater in central Utah, but it does extend up through to Davis County.

The chance for these storms builds as the day goes on with the greatest chance for rain coming in the afternoon and evening hours.

“If you have any plans to be outside, make sure that you keep your eyes to the sky and stay weather aware,” said Geboy.

Flash flooding has already affected the town of Alta, with mud washing over the streets. Crews worked on managing the roadway, according to Atra Central. UDOT is warning travelers to drive with caution through the upper Cottonwood Canyon as water and debris flow onto the road.

These chances for rain and flash flooding are expected to ease up on Thursday, just in time for Utah adventurers and national parkgoers to enjoy Utah’s beauty with free entry to the National Parks on Friday, Aug. 4, in celebration of the Great American Outdoors Act.