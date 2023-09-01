SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) — Zions National Park is under a Flash Flood Warning that went into effect early Friday morning. The warning stretches across the national park from just east of I-15 past and including Springdale.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning is in effect until 7:15 a.m. on Friday for the West Central Kane and East Central Washington Counties.

A Flash Flood Warning area for Zion National Park following severe thunderstorms in southern Utah (Courtesy: National Weather Service)

NWS said the flash flooding is imminent due to thunderstorms moving into southern Utah from the south.

“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area,” said NWS Salt Lake City. “Between .5 to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of .5 to 1 inch are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

Flash Flooding is potentially life-threatening, especially near creeks, streams, dry washes and the slot canyons.

As a precaution, NWS SLC says anyone who comes across flooding while driving should “turn around and don’t drown.” Most flood deaths reportedly occur in vehicles. People are advised to seek higher ground immediately in order to lower the potential risk of being caught in a flood.

“It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains,” said NWS. “Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.”