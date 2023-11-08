SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A passing cold front brought plenty of rain to Utah’s valleys on Tuesday while in the higher mountain elevations, the storm brought a fresh blanket of snow.

The Cottonwood Canyons and Wasatch Back saw the healthiest amount of snow, according to reports. Snowbasin reportedly received just under a foot of fresh new snow. Meanwhile, Deer Valley and Alta recorded about 10 inches and Snowbird reported seven inches.

The snow didn’t exclusively hit the Cottonwoods either. Powder Mountain up near Ogden recorded eight inches of snow to help kick off the winter season.

The numbers don’t quite keep pace with last year’s record-breaking snowfall, however. According to Alta’s records, by the end of October in the 2022-23 season, the resort had already received 37.5 inches of total snow. As of Tuesday, Nov. 8, the resort has received a combined 31.5 inches over October and the beginning of November.

Still, the early snowfall is a welcome sight for several Utahns. For those eager to hit the slopes when several resorts open on Friday, Nov. 7, it means there should be a healthy amount of powder to enjoy. It also means the return of Utah’s picturesque snowcapped mountains for scenic photographers or just those who enjoy the breathtaking sights.

For all of Utah, the healthy amount of snow is a great start to building the snowpack that will help combat the drought. At this time last year, the entire state of Utah was considered to be in some form of drought condition. Half of the state was even considered in extreme drought.

After the 2022-23 record-breaking season, Utah’s drought started looking less severe. In August 2023, 50% of the state was considered to be out of drought conditions. As of the latest report from Oct. 31, 73% of the state is experiencing no drought conditions.

Tuesday’s storm brought nearly an inch of rain to portions of the Beehive State. ABC4’s 4Warn Weather Team said Wellsville, just north of Brigham City, recorded a total of .83 inches of rain. Meanwhile, Logan recorded .77 inches and Ogden received just over half an inch. In the Salt Lake Valley, Sandy recorded just under half an inch of rain with .47.