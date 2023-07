(STACKER) — Of the 1,600-plus tornadoes that happen around the world each year, the vast majority occur in the United States.

A large part of the central U.S.—dubbed Tornado Alley—has become famous for its high number of annual tornadoes; however, even though it has been enshrined in films like “The Wizard of Oz” and “Twister,” the storms can happen anywhere. The Southeast experiences tornadoes at a similar frequency, and even seemingly unlikely states like Hawaii have experienced them.

Meteorologists use the Enhanced Fujita scale to classify tornadoes’ severity. The storms are ranked on a scale of EF0 to EF5 based on wind speed and related damage, with EF5 storms having wind speeds above 200 mph. Most tornadoes in the U.S. have wind speeds below 110 mph—making them primarily EF0 and EF1 storms. Still, even smaller-scale storms can cause significant damage. EF0 and EF1 storms have contributed to more than $900 million in property damage since 2012, averaging $75,000 per storm. EF1 tornadoes are associated with broken windows, uplifted roofs, and torn-down garage doors.

Less than 3% of tornadoes have reached EF3 status—wind speeds between 136 and 165 mph—or greater since 2012. Though they represent a small percentage of events, their impacts cause an outsized portion of property damage. Storms EF4 or stronger can flatten entire homes. Even though the U.S. has experienced only one EF5 storm in the past decade—it emerged from a series of tornadoes that struck central Oklahoma in May 2013—that storm took 24 lives and left billions of dollars of damages.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tornadoes result in about 71 deaths per year, most of which are due to flying debris. The prevalence of mobile homes in areas of the Southeast often afflicted by tornadoes can put people at greater risk of death or serious injury. 2023 has already recorded over 500 tornadoes, according to preliminary counts, a high number this early in the season. And by the end of April, nearly two-thirds of the 23 deaths recorded this year had occurred in mobile homes.

Citing data from NOAA’s Storm Events Database, Stacker identified the biggest tornadoes in Utah since 2012. Storms are ranked by the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with length and width serving as tiebreakers. In an outbreak of multiple tornadoes, the storm with the highest Enhanced Fujita Scale rank was used. Storms ranked “EFU,” meaning that they did not result in any property damage or deaths, are not included.

9. Aug. 21, 2012

Tornado scale: EF0 (65-85 mph)

Estimated length: 0.1 miles

Estimated width: 1 foot

Estimated property damage: None

Estimated deaths: 0 direct, 0 indirect

8. Dec. 6, 2013

Tornado scale: EF0 (65-85 mph)

Estimated length: 0.1 miles

Estimated width: 3 feet

Estimated property damage: $10.0K

Estimated deaths: 0 direct, 0 indirect

7. May. 28, 2018

Number of tornadoes: 2

Maximum tornado scale: EF0 (65-85 mph)

Maximum tornado length: 0.3 miles

Maximum tornado width: 5 feet

Estimated property damage: None

Estimated deaths: None

6. Aug. 26, 2016

Tornado scale: EF0 (65-85 mph)

Estimated length: 0.3 miles

Estimated width: 5 feet

Estimated property damage: None

Estimated deaths: 0 direct, 0 indirect

5. Jun. 16, 2015

Tornado scale: EF0 (65-85 mph)

Estimated length: 1.0 miles

Estimated width: 50 feet

Estimated property damage: None

Estimated deaths: 0 direct, 0 indirect

4. Aug. 5, 2015

Tornado scale: EF0 (65-85 mph)

Estimated length: 1.2 miles

Estimated width: 50 feet

Estimated property damage: None

Estimated deaths: 0 direct, 0 indirect

3. Sep. 22, 2016

Number of tornadoes: 2

Maximum tornado scale: EF1 (86-110 mph)

Maximum tornado length: 2.9 miles

Maximum tornado width: 50 feet

Estimated property damage: $2.3M

Estimated deaths: None

2. Dec. 1, 2021

Tornado scale: EF1 (86-110 mph)

Estimated length: 2.1 miles

Estimated width: 350 feet

Estimated property damage: None

Estimated deaths: 0 direct, 0 indirect

1. Jun. 19, 2022

Tornado scale: EF2 (111-135 mph)

Estimated length: 2.1 miles

Estimated width: 880 feet

Estimated property damage: None

Estimated deaths: 0 direct, 0 indirect

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1