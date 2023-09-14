SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve, Utah! The weather pattern stays unsettled today as the cold front being driven by our storm system moves into eastern Utah.

The bottom line? A passing cold front will bring more showers and thunderstorms today, especially east of I-15, as some cooler air filters in.

The cold front will result in a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for most spots east of I-15 with only a slight chance along and west of the I-15 corridor. The northwesterly flow behind the front will also result in a small drop in temperatures compared to yesterday. Outside of any wet weather skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs that range mainly in the 70s and 80s.

Given the thunderstorm potential, there continues to be an elevated risk of Flash Flooding across our southern Utah recreation areas and the Mighty 5. Given the risk, be weather aware, and stay out of low-lying areas like slot canyons and normally dry washes.

By tomorrow this system will begin to clear with high pressure eager to take its place by the weekend The high pressure will result in calm skies by Saturday as temperatures gradually ease up to near or even slightly above seasonal norms by the end of the weekend. In short, that will result in a beautiful weekend across the state. By early next week we could see that high pressure move out of the way allowing for another storm to move in. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!