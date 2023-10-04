SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! Our weather has been unsettled, to say the least, the last few days, but the storm system that has been driving everything is moving away.

After a few showers this morning, our skies in northern Utah will clear through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the cool side of things, but we’ll be a bit warmer compared to the last couple of days.

In northern Utah, outside of the high terrain, we’ll see 50s and 60s. In southern Utah, today will bring abundantly sunny skies with daytime highs that will be very comfortable in the 60s and 70s.

With clear skies and a cool air mass in place, tonight will turn chilly statewide, with most expected to drop into the 30s and 40s. Only a few spots, like in southernmost Utah, will bottom out in the low 50s.

As we round out the workweek, high pressure will be leading the way. This will result in calm days as our temperatures gradually warm with each day being slightly warmer than the last into the weekend.

We’ll likely see temperatures remain below seasonal averages through Thursday with highs returning to near or even slightly above average by Friday into the weekend.

At night, with the clear skies, we’ll see temperatures on the chilly side of things the next few nights with lows in the 30s and 40s for most.

By the weekend, we’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies across the state with daytime highs that come in near or even slightly above average.

Make those plans to spend time outside because this storm currently moving through is a reminder that the colder air isn’t too far away!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!