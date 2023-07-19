SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! It will be another day with near seasonal heat, but since it’s mid to late July, it will still be hot outside.

In northern Utah, highs will reach the 80s and 90s for most, as the Wasatch Front sees highs in the mid to upper 90s. In southern Utah, it will be another day with predominately 90s and triple digits as St. George comes in just shy of 110.

With high pressure to our southeast, the southerly flow that we have continues to bring in moisture. That, combined with some energy moving in from the west, will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state, with the best coverage coming to central and northern Utah.

Wet weather will start first in the high terrain and the west desert, but as we move from the afternoon into the evening, some of these storms will find their way into the valleys. A few strong storms will be possible, and along the I-15 corridor from the UT/ID line down to Beaver, including the entire Wasatch Front and Back, and areas westward, there’s a low-end risk of seeing severe storms.

The main threat with any strong to severe storms today will be winds that could gust over 60mph, but small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning are other threats. With the moisture surging north, flash flooding concern eases at our most of our national parks, but the threat lingers at Capitol Reef and in the San Rafael Swell.

For any outdoor plans this afternoon and evening, be weather aware and if you have any backcountry hikes planned. It might be best to postpone and stay out of low-lying areas.

When it comes to timing, the best chance along the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back looks to come between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. before storms begin to fade the further, we get away from sundown.

Tomorrow will be a day of transition across the Beehive State with lingering moisture, isolated showers, and thunderstorms remaining possible. However, the overall coverage will be down compared to the last couple of days. Daytime highs will also be similar to the last few days as well with near seasonal heat. The reason why it’s a day of transition is due to high pressure moving back in.

By Friday, it establishes control across the southwestern US, and the temperatures will begin to climb with quiet skies. Through the Pioneer Day weekend, we’ll be looking at another bout of dangerous heat, similar to what we had this past Sunday and Monday.

Don't look now, but high pressure returns into the Pioneer Day weekend and the heat will crank again. Excessive Heat Watches already posted for the northern Wasatch Front and Lower Washington County with more likely to follow 😬🥵… #utwx pic.twitter.com/5EPzgo01VS — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 19, 2023

The National Weather Service has already issued Excessive Heat Watches. For Lower Washington County and Zion National Park, the watch will run from Friday through Sunday as highs could reach up to 112 degrees.

Meanwhile, along the Wasatch Front from Salt Lake County northward through eastern Box Elder County, an Excessive Heat Watch will run from Sunday through Pioneer Day on Monday as highs could reach as high as 104 degrees.

If you’re making your Pioneer Day plans, be sure to consider the heat. Some forecast models are suggesting we could see the heat break slightly by the middle of next week with moisture potential, but at this point, it’s just something to keep an eye on for now.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!