SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah. Today, we reflect on the events that transpired 22 years ago. May we never forget. Weather-wise, today will vary depending on where you are across the Beehive State.

In northern Utah, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with daytime highs that check in near or slightly above average with most seeing 70s and 80s.

Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see mid-80s while the Wasatch Back highs will range in the mid-70s to the low 80s. In southern Utah, with moisture present, there will be the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Outside of any wet weather, skies will be partly cloudy down south with temperatures that come in near or slightly below average.

Good morning, Utah! Temperatures today will be fairly seasonal while northern Utah checks in with mostly sunny skies while down south, we'll see isolated showers and t-storms. By tomorrow increasing moisture will lead to a better chance for storms statewide. #utwx pic.twitter.com/WOhJBXXKoE — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 11, 2023

St. George likely leads the way with low 90s, while Cedar City will manage upper 70s.

Given the thunderstorm potential, the risk of Flash Flooding at most of our southern Utah recreation areas and Mighty 5 is “possible” today. The only exception is Arches National Park, where it’s unlikely. Given the risk, be weather aware.

Moving past today we’ll enter a somewhat active weather pattern across the state. This is due to an influx of moisture and an area of low pressure coming in from the west.

Tomorrow will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to southern Utah with isolated storms to northern Utah.

This wet weather potential will be sticking around through Thursday as temperatures will be easing down.

By Thursday, we’ll see mainly 60s and 70s in northern Utah with 70s and 80s down south with St. George holding steady, around 90. By the end of the workweek into the weekend, high pressure looks to settle back in. This will result in a sunny and seasonal weekend.

