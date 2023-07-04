SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Independence Day, Utah! Following yesterday’s scorching triple-digit temperatures, northern Utah can expect a return to more typical conditions this afternoon.

Bottom Line?! The heat continues in southern Utah with increasing winds and fire danger this afternoon.

There is a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the northern half of the state, primarily earlier in the day as a weak front passes through. However, as we move into the afternoon and evening, any activity is more likely to be concentrated in central Utah. Winds will be breezy in the morning with light winds expected for much of northern Utah this evening.

The silver lining of this passing system is that temperatures won’t be as hot as today for most areas. Daytime highs will decrease by a few degrees, with northern Utah experiencing a more significant cooldown. Nevertheless, it will still be a warm and breezy day, with temperatures in the 80s and 90s across Utah.

In southeastern Utah, the primary impact of this front will be strong winds. Combined with low humidity and high temperatures, this creates a critical fire risk in San Juan and portions of Grand Counties. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon until 10 p.m. this evening.

As we head into the middle of the week, the influence of this disturbance will fade, allowing high pressure to regain control. This means we can expect mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures for the rest of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend. Along the Wasatch Front, temperatures will consistently reach the low to mid-90s, average high is 91 degrees for this time of year. In St. George, the scorching heat of 100°+ is expected to persist even into the weekend.