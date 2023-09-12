SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! Today will bring some unsettled weather to the Beehive State thanks to an influx of moisture along with some energy coming in from the west.

We’ll see showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with storms generally favoring the southern two-thirds of the state. While northern Utah won’t have the same potential compared to down south, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Outside of any wet weather skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs that range mainly in the 70s and 80s.

Good morning, Utah! Today will bring a good chance for showers and t-storms for the southern two-thirds of the state with increased flash flooding potential. Up north it will be a fairly seasonal day with a chance of spotty storms. #utwx @alanabrophynews @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/O5X2dqc2wo — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 12, 2023

Given the thunderstorm potential, the risk of Flash Flooding at most of our southern Utah recreation areas and Mighty 5 is “possible” today.

Recreation areas in southeastern Utah including Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef have a more elevated risk of landing these areas in the “probable” category. Given the risk, be weather aware, and stay out of low-lying areas like slot canyons and normally dry washes.

Heading into our Wednesday, another system will move in from the west. This will bring us a better chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms in northern Utah, while isolated storms will remain possible down south.

Like today though, showers and storms will favor the high terrain, but isolated valley storms can’t be ruled out. Daytime highs will also ease down by a few degrees compared to today.

The unsettled weather will stick around through Thursday as the system that will bring us isolated storms tomorrow pushes into eastern Utah. By Friday, this system will begin to clear with high pressure eager to take its place by the weekend.

With the passing system, we’ll see more of a westerly/northwesterly flow which will help bring down the temperatures a little more to close out the workweek.

In northern Utah, we’ll see mainly 60s and 70s, while southern Utah will remain in the 70s and 80s. By the weekend, with high pressure returning, we’ll settle into a calmer stretch of weather with dry skies as temperatures rebound to seasonal averages.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!