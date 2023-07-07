SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We get a repeat performance of our Thursday today, with a few more clouds for the northern Wasatch Front and clearer conditions in central, eastern and southern Utah.

The bottom line? Friday brings seasonal temperatures with a slight chance of a storm in northern Utah

The only chance of a shower or storm looks to be on the northern periphery of the Beehive State, with energy focused near the Utah/Idaho border. A stalled front has draped itself near the Utah/Idaho border, and we could see an isolated storm or shower develop as a result through this evening.

You can expect highs in the 80s and 90s up north with the Wasatch Front seeing low to mid-90s while southern Utah will mainly see 90s and triple digits again. Outside of any wet weather skies will be partly cloudy up north while southern Utah gets sunshine and a bit of haze as well. It will also be breezy at times across the state as well.

Southwest winds will also be occasionally gusty in southern Utah, and that paired with hot temperatures and dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning has been extended and is now in effect until 10 p.m. for Grand County and the Four Corners area. Any fire started would spread quickly in southeastern Utah.

Avoid any burning and be sure to follow any fire restrictions in these areas. Even portions of Washington, Kane, Wayne, and Emery County are included in an elevated fire risk for today, so extra caution should be used when it comes to outdoor activities.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll start to see high-pressure building and taking control across Utah yet again. Get ready for an overall dry stretch of weather with each day likely being just a little warmer than the last. Along the Wasatch Front, we could see upper 90s by the end of the weekend with highs in St. George that will likely reach or even exceed 105 degrees by Sunday into early next week!

Don’t forget to drink water, wear sunscreen and never leave children or pets in a hot car!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!