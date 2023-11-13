SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Our fair weather over the weekend will continue for much of the region today.

Bottom Line?! Well above normal highs through midweek, increasing wet weather potential into the weekend.

A high-pressure ridge situated over the state will continue to bring above-normal temperatures and calm skies. Daytime highs will likely climb into the mid-60s for the Wasatch Front with 60s and low 70s for southern Utah. St. George is expecting a high temperature right around 70 degrees.

Little change to the forecast is expected through midweek for the state with mid-November warmth continuing. Daytime highs range 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year with mainly sunny skies. This pattern will begin to change for the latter half of the week, however, with a trough of low pressure expected to move inland sometime late in the week. In the meantime, a storm grazing northern Utah may bring a few isolated showers on Thursday up north with increasing wet weather potential statewide into the weekend.

The overall consensus among global weather models heading into the weekend is for more seasonal changes to take over. However, there are some large discrepancies among model guidance on when the trough will arrive in Utah.

Right now, the best chance for moisture in northern Utah will be over the weekend and early next week. For southern Utah, increasing showers on Friday and Saturday with drier conditions into early next week. Where it’s still several days out, much of the weekend forecast could change early in the week. Be sure to check back here for the latest updates.

