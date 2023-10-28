SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Halloween weekend, Utah! Following a BIG shakeup in our weather for the work week, another cold front will move in from the north.

This will send temperatures down even more compared to what we’re seeing out there currently. Moisture with this front looks limited so it’s not likely to be a repeat of what we saw on Thursday. There will be some potential for showers though with the best chance coming to our mountains and areas east of I-15. Daytime highs in northern Utah will be in the 30s and 40s over the weekend while just about all of southern Utah outside of the high country will see 40s and 50s. Even St. George on Sunday will see a high in the upper 50s.

The cold front will increase winds in Washington County, and enhanced canyon winds are expected. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday with NE wind gusts up to 55 mph. Cold air will move into Southern Utah behind the cold front, so a Freeze Watch is also posted for Washington County through Monday morning. This will be a season-ending event for Southern Utah gardens, so harvest now!

While the daytime highs will be well below average, the bigger story will be the overnight lows. Both Saturday and Sunday nights will bring lows in the teens and twenties for most spots across the state with the Wasatch Front expecting mainly mid 20s. Extreme southern Utah, including lower Washington County will even flirt with overnight lows near freezing on Sunday night.

After a weekend that will feel more like late November, high pressure will bring calm skies and a gradually warming trend into next week. It will still be chilly through the first half of the week, but at this point Halloween looks good with a high in the 50s in Salt Lake while St. George will be in the 60s. If out trick or treating later on though, it will be chilly! Coats with costumes, but dry skies for a spooktacular night!

The bottom line? Whether you are going to a trunk or treat or Halloween Party, you will want a coat! Another cold front drags the temperatures down even more over the weekend!

