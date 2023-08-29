SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! High pressure remains the dominant feature in our weather today, which means we’ll see mostly sunny skies statewide, but the heat is continuing to build under the high pressure.

Daytime highs today will climb to about 10 degrees above average in most locations, which puts the Wasatch Front in striking distance of breaking records. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see mid to upper 90s with a forecasted high in Salt Lake is 101, which would break the old record of 99 set back in 2017.

In St. George, we’re forecasting a high of 105 when the record is 107. Even in Park City, where the forecast is for 87, the record is 87. These temperatures are more reminiscent of late July or early August rather than late August.

Good morning, Utah! It is going to be a TOASTY 🥵 Tuesday across the state with highs in record territory under mostly sunny skies. It will also be windy ahead of a dry front that moves in tonight to help ease our temperatures back down. #utwx @alanabrophynews @natelarsenwx pic.twitter.com/TR4b3sxacA — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 29, 2023

Today doesn’t only bring heat, we’ll see gusty conditions ahead of a system brushing tonight and into tomorrow.

While we’re not likely to see any wet weather from the system brushing by, it will drag in a mostly dry front, which will help cool temperatures back toward average for this time of year for the middle of the week.

The slightest chance of an isolated shower exists for far northeastern Utah over the Uintas as the front sweeps through, but again, the chances are small.

Tomorrow in northern Utah, daytime highs will dip back into the upper 80s and low 90s with St. George holding on to one last triple-digit day before cooling down Thursday.

By the end of the work week, Thursday and into Friday, high-pressure slides east yet again, opening the door for a more southerly flow.

Another monsoon push is looming, and this will result in increasing moisture for the second half of the workweek as temperatures continue to cool. Storms will fire off in southern Utah starting Thursday. At this point, Friday likely brings us our best chance statewide.

Heading into the Labor Day weekend, we’ll hold onto wet weather potential, and the chance for storms lingers through the holiday with highs that will mainly range in the 70s and 80s statewide with some 90s down south. By Labor Day on Monday, we could see 70s in Salt Lake and 80s in St. George.

