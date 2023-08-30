SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! Another dry day for the state, but a bit of change from yesterday in northern Utah.

High pressure and gusty southwest winds helped usher in the heat Tuesday as Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees and broke the daily high-temperature record. It was the first triple-digit day of the month and the thirteenth triple-digit day of the summer in Salt Lake City.

Today we will be a lot closer to average in northern Utah thanks to a mostly dry cold front that started to push into the state last night. The front brought a few dry thunderstorms to Davis County and welcomed in cooler air. Unfortunately, wildfires are burning in the Pacific Northwest, and the wind direction change behind the front has ushered in some smoke.

Hazy conditions are expected in northern and central Utah and air quality will slightly decline. The Department of Air Quality expects moderate air for the Wasatch Front and West Desert, with Davis and Salt Lake County possibly climbing into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category due to elevated particulate matter and ozone levels.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The silver lining of the front? Cooling down, especially in comparison to yesterday, thanks to that cold front that will stall in central Utah this afternoon. As a result, daytime highs today will dip back into the upper 80s and low 90s, with St. George holding on to one last triple-digit day before cooling down Thursday.

The average this time of year for Salt Lake is 88 degrees, so we will be much closer to seasonal norms or slightly above it for our Wednesday. Enjoy the dry and pleasant conditions for today because changes move in for some tomorrow.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!