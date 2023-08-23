UTAH (ABC4) — The weather in the beehive state on Aug. 23 consisted of flooding, storms, high winds, and more. But it also resulted in some beautiful photos, submitted by ABC4 viewers which we have compiled below.

The rainbow over Ogden Canyon, picture taken near the Ogden Hinkley Airport, submitted by Keith Vaught.

“From dark clouds to another epic sunset that lasted and lasted!!” Meg Roberts told ABC4. Roberts is located in Salt Lake City, where a firey sunset took the skies.

A beautiful rainbow in Holladay, Utah submitted by JJ.

Chris Williams titled this photographic wonder “Rainbow Sunset Time with Lightning.”

Don Cann sent this beauty in. It’s a rainy sunset over the Oquirrh Mountains.

These two photos, and video, are from Mary Ann G. located in Layton, Utah. It’s a beautiful sunset behind a full rainbow after a quick storm burst passed by.

“The clouds are making their way here. Hope you are having a great day!” Curt Benjamin said.

Bryan Whiteleather sent these colorful photos in, showcasing North Ogden.

From one of ABC4’s own sports anchors Wesley Ruff. It shows the beautiful sunset tonight.

A rainbow located over Hill Airforce Base, sent in by Jessica Mathes.

The rainbow over Holladay Blvd, sent in by Jason Woodland.

This picture of a triple arch rainbow was taken in Layton after Jaylene Walker drove through the scariest storm in Tooele. “It felt like driving through a river on I-80, scary!” Jaylene said.

Another one from Chris Williams, this time a video of the sunset in South Jordan.

A jaw-dropping photo of the sunset by Scott Taylor.

Asa Waite in the 4th grade sent in this beautiful view of the stacked triple rainbow in Layton.

Kristi Jones Callister caught this beautiful sight at Snowbasin Resort tonight.

Beautiful mountains and rainbow in Ogden from Jessica Oyler.

The view from ABC4 tonight.

After the storm in St. George, courtesy Sonkie.

The view from Ogden Utah this evening. B. Brooks sent the photo in.

These photos, and video, sent in by Andy Hyer show the beautiful clouds and tumultuous weather.

“Lightning, Rainbow, and a Sunset?!? What more could you ask for!!” John Strate said about tonight’s weather.

Thomas Silas sent in this photo of the amazing post-storm sunset tonight.

Some rainbow pictures from ABC4’s southern Utah meteorologist Garrett James.

Pretty special double rainbow tonight with rain, as Taylor Devlin shows us in his video.

That concludes the entries of beautiful photos and videos tonight. If we missed yours, we are very sorry! They were all extremely beautiful.