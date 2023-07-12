SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! High pressure remains in control, which means there won’t be a lot of changes in our weather compared to the first couple of days so far this week. It’s going to be a hot day statewide with breezy winds under mostly sunny skies.

Yesterday brought some showers to southeastern Utah, but the chance of seeing any wet weather today is next to zero. Daytime highs will range in the 80s and 90s for most, while the Wasatch Front tops out in the mid to upper 90s while places like St. George, Moab, Lake Powell, and Hanksville see triple-digit heat.

For the remainder of the workweek, we stay quiet and hot, but there will be some subtle changes. Thanks to the ridge of high pressure flattening a bit, temperatures in northern Utah will ease down by a small fraction, resulting in daytime highs Thursday and Friday (mainly Friday) being within a couple of degrees where we should be.

With that said, it will still be hot as we only drop to the mid-90s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, there won’t be a cool down as temperatures will continue to climb. By Friday, we’ll be closing in on 110 degrees in St. George and 95 degrees in Cedar City.

Hot to end the week, but the weekend looks even HOTTER as a high pressure heat dome builds in the western US. Hottest temps of the year so far looking increasingly likely and we already have an excessive heat watch for lower Washington County as highs could reach up to 115° 😬🥵. pic.twitter.com/ySpN7OqZyQ — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 12, 2023

By the weekend, the ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the western United States, resulting in a heat dome. Temperatures will climb across the board, and by Sunday into Monday, it’s becoming increasingly likely we see the hottest temperatures we will have seen so far this year.

Along the Wasatch Front, daytime highs could exceed 100 degrees, Park City will likely see its first 90s of the year, and St. George will climb above 110 degrees.

An excessive heat watch has already been issued for Lower Washington County, and it’s set to run from Saturday through Monday. During this stretch, highs could reach up to 115 degrees while overnight lows will only drop to the upper 70s, meaning not much relief at night.

For any plans this weekend, it’s important to take necessary precautions to beat the heat, like limiting time outside, staying hydrated, finding shady areas, and checking in on neighbors and relatives.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!