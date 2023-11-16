SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! It’s been an active last 18 hours across the state with scattered showers, but our active weather is now beginning to wind down.

The chance of wet weather will gradually dwindle in northern Utah through the afternoon and by tonight should be mostly dry. We’ve already seen sunshine down south so the chance of seeing any wet weather south of I-70 is very low.

While today’s storm wasn’t the strongest, it did drop some pretty healthy rain totals with plenty winding up with 0.1-0.5 inches while some spots picked up over an inch! Above 8,000 feet, there were plenty of spots that saw over a few inches of snow.

As our wet weather exits, slightly cooler air has arrived. Daytime highs today will run about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday. In northern Utah, we’ll see a mix of 40s and 50s while southern Utah will see mainly 50s and 60s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those temperatures are still above average, but not nearly as much compared to the first half of the workweek. Tonight, we’ll turn chilly with lows headed for the 20s and 30s for most while St. George bottoms out in the mid-40s. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see upper 30s while in the Wasatch Back, lows will drop into the mid and upper 20s

For our Friday, we’ll see calm skies and relatively mild temperatures with daytime highs creeping up slightly compared to what we get today. The calm skies won’t be sticking around though as we’re set to move into an unsettled weekend.

We’re beginning to see more agreement with the models when it comes to this weekend. There will be two systems that move through. The first on Saturday will be a weakening upper-level low pressure coming in off of the Pacific.

LOOKING AHEAD – Tomorrow will be calmer with above average temps, but we're back to active skies this weekend as 2 systems arrive. Becoming increasingly optimistic about Sunday's storm that it will bring healthy moisture and with colder air with it, decent snow. Stay tuned! #utwx pic.twitter.com/W3ZcjvfBGJ — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) November 16, 2023

This system will drop temperatures to about what we get today with a chance for isolated to scattered showers across the state. As that system clears, there will be another one coming in quickly behind it dropping in from the Pacific Northwest.

Given the colder nature of this storm and what could be healthy moisture, there will be a better chance for more locations to see snow. A lot of it will be dependent on how long the moisture holds on. As we get closer, we’ll be able to fine-tune the details of this forecast so stay tuned!

Past this weekend we’ll settle into a drier and more seasonal stretch of weather through the first half of the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!