SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! After showers and storms were present for most of the weekend. There is some change to the forecast. For Labor Day, thunderstorm chances will persist, but not all day.

Bottom Line?! Storms continue Labor Day morning, but we dry out in the afternoon.

Once we get to about lunchtime most of the rain will start to dissipate if not move out of the area. A Flood Watch has been issued through Monday afternoon. Flooding will be possible in some of the stronger storms. Small creeks, streams, recent burn scars, and flood-prone areas. Thunderstorms will be much more isolated in Southern Utah.

There is a cold front sweeping through the area, as this happens it will take the moisture with it. Monday’s highs will start to feel a bit more fall-like. Daytime highs will fall to the low 70s and upper 60s along the Wasatch Front. In Southern Utah, it will be in the mid-80s. The thunderstorm threat will decrease along northern Utah throughout the afternoon and evening as the trough slides to the northeast.

After Labor Day, things look to calm down. We will start experiencing drying conditions with a warming trend. A ridge of high pressure will start to build up, as this happens. We will start to lose rain chances and temperatures will start to climb.

For the Wasatch Front, temperatures will be in the upper-70s on Tuesday, then climb into the mid-80s by midweek. For St. George, temperatures will be in the low 90s starting on Tuesday, and climb into the mid-90s for the remainder of the 7-day forecast.

