SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! As monsoon moisture remains in place, thunderstorm activity will once again start around lunchtime.

However, not everyone will see rain. The best chair for rain will remain along and south of Interstate 70. While no severe weather is anticipated, a few strong storms cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Primary threats with the strongest storms will be small hail, gusty winds, and the potential for flooding in flood-prone areas. It will be another day when flash flooding is possible in southern Utah, with it being more of a possibility rather than a probability at Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, and Glen Canyon recreational area. However, for Zion National Park, flash flooding is at a higher risk with the flooding being probable. In these spots especially, avoid backcountry hikes that involve slot canyons. Across the rest of Southern Utah recreation areas, Flash Flooding is possible.

Outside of any wet weather today, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will be very similar to what we have seen over the last few days. In northern Utah, highs will be in the mid to low 90s, with the higher elevations seeing the upper 80s. For Southern Utah, temperatures look to remain in the mid 90s. However, rain-cooled air may keep some places cooler.

As we begin the workweek there are some slight changes to the forecast. For Monday, most everyone will stay dry. However, Monsoonal moisture won’t leave the entire state. Southern Utah will see a slight chance for showers and storms. However, for the Wasatch Front, conditions look dry. This is thanks to a trough causing northwesterly flow, which is allowing drier air to replace the moist air. Monsoonal moisture looks to remain in place in Southern Utah for the entire week. That moisture looks to eventually creep back to northern Utah by the middle of the week, allowing for rain chances to return to the Wasatch Front. This moisture looks to stick with the Beehive State into the weekend, with storm chances increasing towards next weekend.

The bottom line? With monsoon moisture remaining in place, we’ll see isolated storms for Southern Utah to end the weekend.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!